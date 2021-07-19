Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $57.15

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.15, but opened at $52.98. Discovery shares last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

