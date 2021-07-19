Dock (DOCK) One Day Volume Tops $18.78 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Dock has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $39.06 million and $18.78 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.