Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $482.68 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $491.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

