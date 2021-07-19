DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock worth $1,286,552,383. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $8.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. 2,496,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,155. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

