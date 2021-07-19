DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $251,888.98

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,888.98 and approximately $16,654.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00369489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

