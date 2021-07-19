Dovu (DOV) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $2.47 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

