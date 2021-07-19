Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

