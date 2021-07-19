Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DOCS stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

