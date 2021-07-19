Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $65.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
