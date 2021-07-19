Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

