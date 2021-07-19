Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DOCS stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

