DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 278,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The firm has a market cap of £46.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

