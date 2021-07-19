DragonVein (DVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,497.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 123.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $3,497.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 112% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,985.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.01359559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00385479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00084279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

