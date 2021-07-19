Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.68. 363,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,511. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.78.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

