Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.85 on Monday, hitting C$21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,182. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$16.84 and a 52-week high of C$23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.63.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

