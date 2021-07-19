DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.87. 10,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.