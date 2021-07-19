Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells $585,448.50 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50.

DCT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. 571,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,344. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -169.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.