Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,841,239 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,841,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,614,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 2.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,185,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 172,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

