Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,954,150 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,954,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. FIL Ltd raised its position in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,745. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

