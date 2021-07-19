Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,110 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.23. 25,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,046. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -238.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $111.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

