Duquesne Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,780 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 6.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $246,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,096. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

