Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.37% of Option Care Health worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,747. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

