Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $19.43 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $18,501,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 109.2% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,079,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,787,000 after buying an additional 1,085,484 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 249.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after buying an additional 249,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.16. 42,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,685. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,246 shares of company stock valued at $179,848,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.