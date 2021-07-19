Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New $139.37 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,983,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,367,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.33% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. 341,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,549,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion and a PE ratio of 112.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock valued at $167,248,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

