Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New $16.21 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,530.5% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 195,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 565,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.