Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New $19.81 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 516,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,811,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.37% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 11,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,167. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

