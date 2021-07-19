Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,672,000. Booking accounts for about 1.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Booking by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $69.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,075.18. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

