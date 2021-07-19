Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

