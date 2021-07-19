Duquesne Family Office LLC Purchases 595,600 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $21.31. 469,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,383,586. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

