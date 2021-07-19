Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 20,016 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $63,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MELI traded down $32.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,480.31. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,432.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,878.91 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.