Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 2,163,674 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,163,674 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of Nuance Communications worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,007. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

