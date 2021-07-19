Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $48.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,525.27. 78,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

