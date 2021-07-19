Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 750,440 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 750,440 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 5.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $198,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.36. 80,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,874. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.