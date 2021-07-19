Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes $12.24 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,242,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.25% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $48,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $16,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $15,353,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379,243. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,550 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,875. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

