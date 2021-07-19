Dusk Network Price Hits $0.1000 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $37.05 million and $9.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.