Dvision Network Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $50.71 million and $7.25 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

