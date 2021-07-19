DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.