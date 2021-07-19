Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,135. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.