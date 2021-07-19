Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $554.80

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554.80 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 38491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.22.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

