Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

