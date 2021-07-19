EasyFi (EASY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006796 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

