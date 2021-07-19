Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,555. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.