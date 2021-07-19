eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $159.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00367657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

