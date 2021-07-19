ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,619. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ECMOHO by 81.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ECMOHO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

