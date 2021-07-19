Edgeless Price Down 2.7% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $438,999.45 and $87.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

