Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/14/2021 – Edgewise Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Edgewise Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

6/30/2021 – Edgewise Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Edgewise Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.61. 8,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,812. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,616,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $181,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,419,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

