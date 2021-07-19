Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.52. Approximately 43,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,126,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.