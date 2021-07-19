EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,196,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,839,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,425.8 days.

ELCPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ELCPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57.

