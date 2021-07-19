EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.46 million and $1.00 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

