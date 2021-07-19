Education Ecosystem Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $141,861.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

